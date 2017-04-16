Blues Prepare for Wild and Game 3 of their Playoff Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday was an off day in the NHL Stanley Cup opening round playoff series between the Blues and Minnesota Wild. The series has shifted to St. Louis for games three and four. Game Three will be at 2:00 PM on Easter Sunday at Scottrade Center. The Blues did practice on their home ice and talked about playing in front of their fans, hoping to go up 3-0 in the best of seven series.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow went One on One with the Blues leading scorer so far in the playoffs, defenseman Joel Edmundson.

Charlie also chatted with another one of the Blues D-men, Jay Bouwmeester.