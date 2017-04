Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m. This week topics included the use of U.S. military force again Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and against ISIS in Afghanistan, moves by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, and the state of homelessness in the city of St. Louis.

