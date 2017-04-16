Human remains discovered in north St. Louis County lake

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis County Police are investigating after human remains were found in a subdivision lake in Florissant, MO. Officers responded to the 20th block of Behlman Lake Court around 9:15pm Saturday after fisherman reported finding what appeared to be human remains. The Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that suspicion.

The case is now under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crime Against Persons.

You are asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information in this case. ​

38.816966 -90.263106