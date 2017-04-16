Mushrooms get their own celebration at Pere Marquette Lodge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, IL (KTVI)- Celebrate morels and much more at the Pere Marquette Lodge Mushroom Festival on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Listen to live music, browse vendors, grab lunch, taste local wines, and learn all there is to know about mushrooms from 11:00am-3:00pm.

The Great Morel Hunt will be held at 1:00pm (weather permitting). Find the smallest morel, the largest morel, or the most morels and you just might go home with a free night’s stay.

More information: Pere Marquette Lodge Mushroom Festival