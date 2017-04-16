Overcoming space issues and poor soil in urban gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Just because you live in an urban environment doesn’t mean you can’t exercise your green thumb. Garden Maker Naturals fertilizers out of Elwood, Kansas, says you can easily combat the two biggest issues with city gardens, space and poor soil.

First, research companion planting. By planting plants together that grow well together you can really utilize the space you have.

Second, Garden Maker Naturals offers custom made fertilizer mixes, allowing you to create the perfect mix for your garden's needs.

Garden Maker Naturals is offering at 25% discount to FOX 2 viewers. Use code "FOX25" at checkout.

More information: Garden Maker Naturals