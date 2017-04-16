Race for Rescues 5K is just one week away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI)- Love to run? Then join the Belleville Area Humane Society for their annual Race for Rescues 5K . Dog running buddies are encouraged as long as they are up to date on their shots.

The race will be held Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Noon at Belleville West High School. Participants of all ages and physical abilities are welcome. There will also be a one mile fun run and kid’s fun run.

The Race for Rescues 5K benefits the Belleville Humane Society’s pet adoption efforts.

The entry fee is $25 and includes a short-sleeve shirt (while supplies last).