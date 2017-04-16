Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Parkway West’s Mark Sanders

This week's Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week is Parkway West baseball player Mark Sanders. The outfielder and pitcher has put up big numbers with both his pitching arm and his bat. Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow has the Sanders story.

 