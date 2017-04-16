× Yankees Beat Cardinals Again 3-2, Martinez K’s 11, Walks 8

In another strange game for the Cardinals, they find themselves on the losing end again. Their latest setback came on Saturday afternoon, a 3-2 loss to the Yankees in New York. Carlos Martinez needed 38 pitches to get through the first inning and somehow allowed just one run in that frame. Martinez would pitch into the sixth inning. He had a strange pitching line, 11 strikeouts along with 8 walks. Martinez allowed three runs, two of them earned and was saddled with the loss (0-2).

The Cardinals offense was stymied by Yankees starting pitcher C.C. Sabathia. The veteran lefty pitched into the eighth inning, allowing just one run, a home run by Jedd Gyorko cut the Yanks lead to 3-1 and ended Sabathia’s day. Stephen Piscotty also homered in the ninth inning off Tyler Clippard to make it a 3-2 game. Clippard would rebound to strike out Randal Grichuk to end the game with runners on first and second.

The loss drops the Cardinals to 3-8 on the young season. It also marks the Redbirds fourth series loss in the four they have played so far in 2017.

Adam Wainwright will try to pitch the Cardinals away from a series sweep on Easter Sunday night against the Yankees.