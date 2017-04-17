× Authorities investigate MetroLink suspicious package ‘hoax’

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities have determined that two suspicious packages found at a suburban St. Louis light-rail station were harmless but apparently made to look like explosive devices.

St. Louis County Police said in a news release that the packages were discovered around 8 p.m. Saturday on the platform at the MetroLink station in Brentwood. Train service in the area was halted for about three hours while the bomb and arson squad investigated. During the disruption, buses transported passengers.

Police say it appears the packages are a “hoax” and that an investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to call police.