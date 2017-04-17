Cleveland murder suspect may have left Ohio

Cleveland Police are currently investigating a homicide at 635 E. 93.
No additional victims have been found. Officers continue to search multiple areas.
Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified.
Suspect in this case is a bm Steve Stephens 6'1 244 bald with a full beard. Wearing dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt. White or cream colored SUV. Armed and dangerous. If seen call 9-1-1. Do not approach
(CNN) — Steve Stephens, the Ohio murder suspect accused of posting video of a shooting death on Facebook, “may be out of state at this time,” Cleveland police said. Authorities are asking residents of Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan “to be on alert.”