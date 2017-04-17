× Deliberations resume in 2013 police-involved death of teen

CHICAGO (AP) _ Jury deliberations are expected to resume in the wrongful death lawsuit against a Chicago police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2013.

The case against Officer Robert Gonzalez went to jurors Friday. Deliberations were expected to continue Monday.

A witness testified Gonzalez shot 17-year-old Christian Green in the back as he was running away. However, the officer testified he shot Green because the teen was pointing a gun at him and wouldn’t drop it.

Green died on the way to the hospital. Court records show his gun was found near where he fell.

An attorney for Green’s family hasn’t asked for a specific monetary award.

The Chicago Tribune reports Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was called to testify last week because he was the acting street deputy then.

