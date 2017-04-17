Help name April the giraffe’s baby calf

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe had a healthy baby boy on Saturday. Now Animal Adventure Park wants fans help name the calf.

Around 1.25 million people watched the birth on Saturday morning. The 15-year-old giraffe had the calf at around 9am.

“For about 10 days, you can vote on any name or names you choose for April’s new calf,” according to the website. “You even get to decide your own spelling. Come back and vote as many times as you’d like.”

Votes are $1 each for a minimum of five votes per person. All funds will go towards giraffe conversation efforts, Ava’s Little Heroes and the park.

The weight of the newborn is unknown, but a calf at birth is usually about 6 feet tall and weighs a whopping 100 to 150 pounds. Calves start walking about half an hour after birth.

April will raise the calf, with weaning expected to take between six to 10 months. However, the park will not keep the newborn.

Below is a video of the calf’s first steps: