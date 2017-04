× Homicide detectives investigate deadly St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Authorities say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a man was killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near O’Fallon Park in the North Riverfront neighborhood. Police didn’t immediately provide any details about the victim or what happened.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch