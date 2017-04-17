× Illinois government workers late in filing 2014 tax returns

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois’ department of revenue says more than 300 state employees, including two lawmakers, are delinquent in paying their taxes for the 2014 calendar year.

Department of Revenue officials tell the Chicago Tribune the 312 state workers are getting their salaries but still haven’t filed returns for calendar year 2014, which were due two springs ago.

Each of the employees has already been given a $250 penalty for delinquency and faces an additional penalty equivalent to 10 percent of any taxes owed.

The lawmakers appear to be the highest-ranking stragglers out of thousands of Illinois workers whom the revenue agency originally identified and contacted after matching W-2 tax forms to payroll records.

The department declined to name any of the workers because tax returns are confidential.

