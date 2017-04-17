× Investigation into Belleville child’s death continues

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – Investigators with the St. Clair County Sheriff`s Department said it could be two or three weeks before they release details on how a two-year-old boy from the Belleville area died.

Authorities said the child suffered massive injuries last Thursday evening at an apartment on Eastview Drive. The child’s mother and her boyfriend originally took the toddler to St Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville. The child was then airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, but pronounced dead late Thursday night.

Investigators had a person of interest in custody, but that person was released without any charges filed.

Authorities believe they know a cause of death from an autopsy, but they’re still waiting on more tests. They want to know if the tests match up with the story of the mother and boyfriend that the injuries were accidental or if they could have a crime on their hands.

“Anytime a two-year-old child dies, it’s not normally a natural event. This clearly was not a natural cause of death. There were people there and it’s a matter of determining what exactly caused this child to be injured and what caused the injuries to cause his death,” said Captain Bruce Fleshren, the Chief of Investigations at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have not released the child’s name.