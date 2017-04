× Margie’s Money Saver: Lip & Liner deal at Sephora

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-You may be eyeing this deal on a Sephora lip and liner set. It’s is valued at $185, then drops to $60!

Right now you can get it for just $30.

This 14 piece sampler set features full and deluxe top brands like Stila, Nars, Smashbox, Too Faced and more.

Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with your $50 purchase.

To shop visit: sephora.com