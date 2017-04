Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Today is the last full day in office for St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay. He's the longest serving mayor in St. Louis history, with four terms.

City staffers will hang the mayor's official portrait in City Hall during a ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson will be inaugurated Tuesday.

Mayor Francis Slay official portrait: Video courtesy of John Pertzborn