Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - MetroLink is looking to make sure you know about any issues that could be going on their trains and buses. Starting Monday, they are putting out their calls for service online.

Metro is now posting available public safety data in response to requests for the information. This will make it easier for interested parties to view the activities of Metro Public Safety Officers and to see what the police departments patrolling Metro report as crimes occurring on the transit system.

Metro’s public safety department activity logs will be posted weekly, while police department data will be posted on a monthly basis.