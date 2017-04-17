× No Iowa charges to be filed in gun death of Illinois man

CAMANCHE, Iowa (AP) _ An eastern Iowa prosecutor has decided not to charge a man who shot to death an Illinois resident.

Authorities say 25-year-old Derick Carroll, of Clinton, shot 22-year-old Nicholas Luskey, of Fulton, Illinois, on Feb. 1. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf said in a news release the shooting was done in self-defense.

Wolf says Luskey was watching the home of a woman he’d dated several months previously and pulled Carroll from the woman’s car after he blocked them from driving away. Wolf says Carroll and Luskey were struggling when Luskey got his hands around the barrel of a handgun Carroll was legally carrying, so Carroll fired, fearing that if he lost control of it he and the woman would be killed.

Luskey died later at a hospital.