Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The owner of Di Olivas, Robert Palleja, has traveled the world to bring St. Louis the most exquisite olive oil's and balsamic vinegars. Today he stopped by to share with us the benefits of these oils and which ones are his favorite.

His store is located on the upper level at the West County Shopping Center, where you can enjoy samples and purchase some oils and vinegars of your own.

Visit https://diolivas.com/ for more info.