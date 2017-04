Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - If Winston's appearance isn't a telltale sign that he's a border collie mix, his personality sure is!

This two-year-old bundle of love is energetic, playful, and eager to please.

If you are interested in learning more about Winston, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

MEHS is celebrating its grand reopening open house this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include ribbon cutting, vendors, kids' activities, tours, and more!