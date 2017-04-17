Pony found wandering in Caseyville; police searching for owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE, IL (KTVI)- Do you know this pony?

According to the Caseyville Police Department's Facebook page, he was found wandering in the 600 Block of Hill Road.

"He was a bit scared but eventually gained our trust and allowed us to walk him back to the Police Department. Please help us find his owner by sharing this post. If you know who he belongs to be sure to give us a call. Thank you for all your help!"

If you have any information call Officer Schuler at (618) 344-2151 or Cencom at (618) 825-2051.