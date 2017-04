Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--On April 23rd, join in celebration of the Thai New Year and in honoring the kings who have passed.

Aside from tasty Thai cuisine, enjoy several intricate displays as well, that symbolizes the new year and Thailand's kings from years before.

The event will be held On Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Florissant at 890 Lindsay Lane.

Head over to http://www.stlthaitemple.org/homepage.html for more details.