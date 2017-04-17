Suspect in custody in Woodson Terrace shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSON TERRACE, MO (KTVI) – A bizarre shooting is under investigation by Woodson Terrace police. Witnesses said the suspect repeatedly mentioned the case of the Ohio man who shared video of himself killing an elderly person on Facebook before opening fire.

The Woodson Terrace suspect was arrested in south St. Louis about 12 hours after he allegedly ran from the scene of the shooting. People who had contact with him said his personality seemed to change minutes before he opened fire.

The homeowner, who does not want to be identified, said, “He had a gun, he just started shooting.”

The homeowner said she had friends over Easter Sunday evening and said a new neighbor showed up uninvited. After the man had some drinks and dinner, a witness said, “The drinks set in and he got very angry and started name calling.”

That witness left later in the evening; the homeowner, a girlfriend and her boyfriend, and the suspect remained.

The homeowner said the uninvited neighbor started calling the man’s girlfriend foul names, a fight broke out, and they threw the suspect out of the house. They said they didn’t know he was hiding outside when they departed. He was armed with a gun.

“He kept shooting and he wouldn’t stop…he’s crawling trying to get away from him; he kept shooting him,” she said.

Police arrived and thought the suspect had climbed onto the roof of a nearby store, but he wasn’t there.

“A firearm has been recovered pending lab analysis we believe that is going to be the firearm that was used at this point,” Woodson Terrace Police Sgt. Rob Kolberer said.

To make matters stranger, people in the home said the suspect talked repeatedly about the Ohio man wanted for killing a man on Facebook.

The shooting victim, at last check, was said to be in critical but stable condition.