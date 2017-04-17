The stage is set for Lyda Krewson’s inauguration as Mayor of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The stage is set to welcome St. Louis City's newest and first ever woman mayor.

Crews were busy Monday decorating part of the rotunda at city hall for Lyda Krewson's inauguration.

Visitors to city hall took pictures of the set up that included a podium, several chairs set behind the podium and lawn chairs facing the podium reserved for family and friends.

Some of the rotunda walls and stairs were also covered in red white and blue bunting.

Fox 2 attempted to catch up with the incoming mayor but she was scheduled to meet with Kansas City Mayor, Sly James and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger Monday night.

James is expected to deliver a pre-inaugural address.

Meanwhile, Greg Daly, collector of revenue said that in the 35 years that he has worked at city hall, this is the first-time things will be a little different as far as the set up for the inauguration is concerned.

"I've been at city hall for many years and this time of the year the third Tuesday of every April when there's a swearing in it's a big deal here at city hall," Daly said, "I do remember as an old hand here at city hall where it would take a couple of days to construct the actual stage and we'd have carpenters in here and putting up the stage and it was quite an undertaking."

The swearing-in ceremony begins at noon and it's opened to the public.