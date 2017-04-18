× CNN to host town hall with Ohio Gov. John Kasich

(CNN) — CNN is set to host a town hall with Ohio governor and former Republican presidential candidate John Kasich on Monday, April 24.

The town hall, which will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, will focus on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, Kasich’s reflections on the 2016 campaign and his new book, “Two Paths, America Divided or United.”

The live event will be available at 10 p.m. ET on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM.

Kasich was the last candidate to bow out of the Republican presidential race last year, leaving Trump the presumptive nominee. The Ohio governor later refused to support him in the general election. On the campaign trail, the two-term governor attempted to distinguish himself from the the raucous GOP field by avoiding direct attacks and invoking a more positive message. His new book strikes a similar tone by outlining his hopes for the future and sharing his concerns for America.

Though the Ohio governor has kept a relatively high profile since his 2016 presidential bid, he said he has no intention of running for president again. His recent focus has been on health care, as he has met with Trump at the White House to discuss a new bill and came out against the now-rescinded GOP plan to repeal and replace part of Obamacare.