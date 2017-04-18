× FBI announces hotline after teacher charged with sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The FBI has set up a hotline to collect information about a suburban Kansas City teacher whose is charged with six second-degree statutory sodomy counts.

The Kansas City Star reports that the FBI said Monday that its Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force has joined Blue Springs police in investigating sexual misconduct allegations against James Green Jr.

The 52-year-old Blue Springs man is on administrative leave from his teaching and coaching jobs in the North Kansas City School District.

While working for Blue Springs South High School, he’s accused of sexually assaulting a Smithville High School student in 2005. Court documents say Green told police he’s had sexual relationships with two underage boys and secretly filmed boys in locker rooms.

Online records don’t show whether Green has an attorney.