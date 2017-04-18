I-255 closures between Route 15 and State Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Drivers along a busy stretch of a Metro East highway could face delays because of lane closures starting this morning.

IDOT says crews will close the left lane in each direction along I-255 between Illinois Route 15 and State Street. The lane closures began at 5:30 a.m. and will remain closed until Friday. The company says both lanes will re-open by 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The closures are needed so crews can put concrete light foundations in place. New light poles will go up shortly after the foundations are put in. Those new lights will replace ones which have been out for some time.

IDOT officials say two lanes in each direction on I-255 will remain open around the clock. Drivers should allow extra travel time in the area and they are encouraging people to use alternate routes for the rest of this week.