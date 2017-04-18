Join Fox 2’s Katie Kormann for Instagram ‘Take-Over’ Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – It’s Tuesday, which means its another #Takeover2sday. This week, we have reporter Katie Kormann in charge of our Fox 2 News Instagram account.

Kormann starts her day by waking up at one in the morning and sharing her breakfast with her dog, Chance. Once she arrived at the KTVI studios, she took us behind the scenes with the early morning crew, making sure your morning news is ready to go. Today, she joins us from City Hall, as she walks us through the events leading up to the inauguration of St. Louis’ first female mayor, Lyda Krewson. Later, she plans to show us how she spends her afternoons before she turns in for the next early day of reporting throughout St. Louis.

Now, we leave Kormann in charge of our more than 43,000 followers. If you want to follow Katie Kormann’s Instagram Takeover, check it out @fox2now.