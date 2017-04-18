Loop Trolley Project nears completion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The Loop Trolley Project is staying on track and passengers are expected to be on board by this summer.

While some might believe that it took a little bit of magic to turn the loop trolley into a reality. For Joe Edwards, it's been 10 hard years of work and he's almost ready to the sound the whistle to start service.

Tuesday morning, Edwards was showing off the latest additions the Old 482 to South Jackson Street and the 518 to Broad Street. If those streets don't sound familiar, that's because the former Seattle trolleys will soon undergo transformations into trolley number 003 and 004.

Each trolley car can hold 80 people standing or sitting. Retrofitting these old cars to make them handicap accessible is what's causing the current delay in the official opening to the public. But Edwards and Metro, which will help run the system, say a summer start should happen in the near future.

While the Loop Trolley faces more federal testing over the next few weeks, Edwards was showing off how conductors will change the way you face when you reach the end of the line at the History Museum flipping the trolley around.