Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson to be sworn in at noon

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Mayor-elect Krewson will be sworn in as mayor of St. Louis. The ceremony is scheduled on Tuesday, April 18th at the St. Louis City Hall Rotunda.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James will deliver the pre-inaugural address.

Krewson says she’s that honored Mayor James will deliver the pre-inaugural address. She is looking forward to the cooperation between the two cities.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern will be in attendance. Darlene Green will also be sworn in as Comptroller.

St. Louis City Hall Rotunda

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Noon