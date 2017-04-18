Missouri State Auditor starts audit of Hazelwood School District

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) – Tuesday the Missouri State Auditor Niclole Galloway announced that her office has begun an audit of the Hazelwood School District in North St. Louis County. The Hazelwood School District includes 29 K-12 schools and covers areas of Hazelwood, Florissant, Black Jack, Spanish Lake, Ferguson, Bellefontaine Neighbors and Bridgeton in St. Louis County. The district is one of the largest districts in the state and the second biggest district in the St. Louis area that serves over 18,000 students.

Fox 2’s You Paid for It investigator Elliott Davis been asking a lot of questions about the finances of the district, from pay for administrators, cuts to student programs, sports and a questionable land deal. Over the last year, Elliott has been contacted by parents in the district looking for answers on where the money is going.

In late November 2016, parent handed over 7,000 petition signatures to the Missouri State Auditor’s office in Jefferson City.

Parents launched the petition drive after school officials announced hefty budget cuts to popular programs like band and orchestra. The district claimed it was in a deep budget hole.