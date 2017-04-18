Overflow crowd upset over demotion of popular athletic director at Hazelwood Central HS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – An overflow crowd showed up for the Hazelwood school board meeting. Many in the audience were upset over the treatment of a longtime employee.

Many in the meeting turned out to show support for the Hazelwood central athletics director who is apparently being forced out and is being offered a different position with a $40,000 pay cut.

The demonstrators turned out to show support for John Pukala, who was a longtime football coach at the school. His attorney tells us Pukala noticed money missing from an activities fund. The attorney says the AD reported his concerns to the principal and security. A few months later the school`s principal resigned without explanation. Now Pukala is being demoted and his supporters want answers. So many people showed up for tonight’s board meeting that not everyone was able to get inside.

The district also learned Tuesday, that that a state audit will be performed because of a community based initiative collecting enough signatures for the audit.

A district spokesperson says because the issue involving the AD is a personnel matter, the district will not be commenting.

Hazelwood School Board member Ann Gibbons honored for serving for 36 years on the board. That's dedication! pic.twitter.com/EDhM76Nd9a — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) April 19, 2017

Waiting for Hazelwood School Board meeting to start. Not enough room for everyone. Some people out in hallway. pic.twitter.com/zUliDktma8 — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) April 18, 2017

Support for Hazelwood School A.D. after word he's being forced out after reporting alleged theft. pic.twitter.com/3C46Ysgam6 — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) April 18, 2017

38.832257 -90.314745