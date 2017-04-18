Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Over St. Louis

Patricia Arquette to give keynote address at Illinois State

Posted 5:35 am, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:33AM, April 18, 2017

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 01: Honoree Patricia Arquette accepts the Vanguard Award onstage during the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in LA at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 1, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GLAAD)

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) _ Actress Patricia Arquette is a keynote speaker during a week of science and technology events at Illinois State University.

University officials say the events at the campus in Normal this week will include a professional development dinner and a conference on women in leadership.

Arquette’s talk is scheduled for Thursday evening. It’s free and open to the public. She’s expected to talk about a public health organization she founded in 2010 after a deadly earthquake in Haiti.

Arquette won an Academy Award in 2014 for her supporting role in the movie “Boyhood” and a 2005 Emmy Award for her leading role in the television show “Medium.”

Roughly 20,000 students attend Illinois State in graduate and undergraduate programs.