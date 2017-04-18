‘Power of the Pink’ offers free mammograms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Women's health is especially important, particularly breast health as it relates to breast cancer. Unfortunately, tests such as mammograms can be pricey, and those without insurance or are under-insured have a difficult time affording the appropriate tests. With "Power of the Pink," these formerly expensive tests are free.

“Power of the Pink” is a local women’s health program working to provide free mammograms to the uninsured or under-insured women across Missouri. Throughout the month of May, the Mammogram Bus will be at area Wal-Marts providing this free service.

Founder of "Power of the Pink" Sherri Cliffe, Rhonda Roberts from Wal-Mart and Theresa Taylor from MoBap’s Breast Health Center join us for more information on local breast health initiatives.

For more information, visit www.powerofpink.com.

Free mammogram events:

- Tuesday, May 2 in Shrewsbury

- Wednesday, May 3 in High Ridge

- Monday, May 8 in Fenton

- Tuesday, May 9 in Bridgeton

- Thursday, May 11 in Warrenton

- Saturday, May 13 in Mexico, MO