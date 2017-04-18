× Prince search warrants lay bare struggle with opioids

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Court documents unsealed in the investigation into Prince’s death suggest a doctor and a close friend helped him improperly obtain prescription opioid painkillers, but they shed no new light on how the pop superstar got the fentanyl that killed him.

The affidavits and search warrants were unsealed Monday in Carver County District Court as the yearlong investigation into Prince’s death continues. The documents show authorities searched Paisley Park, cellphone records of Prince’s associates, and Prince’s email accounts to try to determine how he got the fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug 50 times more powerful than heroin.

The documents provide details on Prince’s struggle with addiction to prescription opioids.

Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21