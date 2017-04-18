Scottrade job fair aims to fill hundreds of new openings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO (KTVI) – A special job fair is going on Tuesday in west St. Louis County, as financial brokerage firm Scottrade is on the verge of a mass hiring, hoping to fill hundreds of new positions.

The job fair is located in the Marriott St. Louis West Hotel on Maryville Centre Drive. The job fair is slated to go till 7:30 p.m.

Lots of job seekers are on hand dressed for success and resume in hand.

Scottrade plans to hire between 200 and 300 people for entry level and experience financial services associates and stock brokers. They're looking for people with financial licenses and if you don't have that yet, Scottrade will help you prepare and pay for your Series 7 and Series 63.

Spokeswoman Shea Leordeanu says in September TD Ameritrade’s acquisition of Scottrade will be finalized but shouldn't affect these new hires.

“While I can't speak directly for TD Ameritrade, what I can tell you is we anticipate that our service center here will actually continue growing even after this set of hires," Leordeanu said.

Today's career fair isn't just for finance professionals. They are looking to hire people with experience in IT, HR and compliance.

Reps with Scottrade are doing interviews on the spot to fast track the hiring process. They're looking to fill these positions as soon as possible.