St. Clair County deputies seize over a dozen guns in drug raid

EAST CARONDELET, IL (KTVI) – The year is not even four months old and already the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Drug Tactical Unit has removed as many guns from the streets as in all of 2016.

St. Clair County Captain Bruce Fleshren said 43 guns have been confiscated.

“Anytime you have guns in the hands of people involved in drugs, it certainly creates an element for something bad to happen; you see the violence,” he said.

Fleshren said a man in East Carondelet was driving to Colorado twice a week and returning with marijuana.

“He was kind of…cutting out the middle man, not having to work with some supplier who could rob him or hurt him,” he said.

Detectives got a tip and smelled the marijuana the moment the suspect opened the door to his home. Fleshren said a good tip is important to sheriff’s deputies.

“I would say half the cases are made off of anonymous tips; people talking about seeing traffic going and coming from a house,” Fleshren said.

Authorities said cannabis and other drugs, as well as several firearms, were found in the home, including 13 shotguns, 9 handguns, and cases of ammunition.

“I’m glad he’s off the streets. I’m glad he’s not able to distribute to citizens or kids,” said Christina Beggs, who lives in the area.

Bobby McCutcheon, 47, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, plus two counts of armed violence, which is a Class X felony.

A judge set McCutcheon’s bond at $100,000.