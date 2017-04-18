× St. Louis to host games for 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The NCAA awarded St. Louis first and second-round games in the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, as well as the Men’s Division I Wrestling Championship in 2021.

Both events will take place inside the Scottrade Center. The Scottrade last hosted NCAA Tournament games in 2016. The city also hosted the most recent wrestling championship event.

The St. Louis Sports Commission made bids on NCAA events across all divisions in several sports. The city was also awarded the Division II Spring Festival for May 2020. The festival features men’s and women’s golf and tennis, as well as women’s lacrosse and softball. Division II wrestling comes to St. Louis in March 2022; Division II women’s lacrosse follows in May 2022.