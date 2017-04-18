STL Moms – Women and Bone Health

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – According to dietitian research, 1 in 2 women after the age of 50 will break a bone. Low levels of calcium in your diet can lead to a decrease in bone density, but the use of calcium pills does not have the same effect as eating natural forms of calcium and vitamin D.

Dietitians suggest in order to maintain bone density your diet should include a variety of foods containing calcium and vitamin D. Foods that include calcium are cheese, yogurt, milk, tofu, dried plums and leafy greens like kale and spinach. Vitamin D can be found in vitamin D exposed mushrooms, salmon and fortified cereal like Cheerios.

Also, while it is important to include calcium and vitamin D rich foods in your diet, you should also include exercise. Exercises should include weight bearing exercises like running and walking to build the bones as well as strengthening to support our bones like yoga.

Licensed dietitian Jen McDaniel joins us for more on what we can do to maintain our bone health.

