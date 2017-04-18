The Isaac Bruce Foundation provides health,fitness education to area children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Former NFL receiver for the Rams Isaac Bruce does not live here anymore, but that does not stop him from giving back to the St. Louis area. Bruce founded the Isaac Bruce Foundation on the idea of community outreach and teaching children the importance of living a healthy lifestyle through fitness, nutrition and health education.

The Isaac Bruce Foundation works to give back to the St. Louis area in a variety of ways. The foundation’s upcoming events include a new playground build at Flance Early Learning Center on April 18, a football clinic on June 3 and “Flight-300,” where the foundation provides transportation to college students in need.

Former Rams receiver Isaac Bruce joins us this morning for more information on the Isaac Bruce Foundation.

For more information, visit www.isaacbruce.org. To visit the foundation on Facebook, click here. To register for the football clinic, visit eventbrite.com.

Isaac Bruce Foundation Playground Build

Today, April 18 from 10:30am to 1:30pm

Flance Early Learning Center

1908 O’Fallon Street

North St. Louis

Isaac Bruce Foundation Football Clinic

Saturday, June 3

Gateway STEM High School

5101 McRee Avenue

South St. Louis

Kids Ages 8-10 from 9am to 11am

Kids Ages 11-13 from 12pm to 2pm