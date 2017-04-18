× Tiger Woods to design golf course near Branson

RIDGEDALE, MO (KTVI) – Champion golfer Tiger Woods has inked a deal to design a public golf course in southwest Missouri.

TGR Design, Woods’ golf course design firm, announced plans for Payne’s Valley at Big Cedar Lodge, located in Ridgedale, along the state border with Arkansas.

Ridgedale is approximately 10 miles south of Branson.

TGR Design & I are excited to partner with Johnny Morris on our first public golf course @BigCedarLodge. https://t.co/9rURWnUnKw — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 18, 2017

According to TGR Design, Woods has designed or overseen completion of 10 golf courses around the world, among them: Diamante’s El Cardonalin in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Bluejack National near Houston, Texas; Jack’s Bay at Rock Sound, Bahamas; and the Jupiter Island Practice Facility in Jupiter, Florida.

Bass Pro Shops founder—and Missouri native—Johnny Morris is financing the golf course.