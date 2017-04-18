× UK Prime Minister Theresa May to seek early election

British Prime Minister Theresa May has stunned the UK political world by announcing she is to seek an early general election. In an unexpected statement at Downing Street, May said she was starting the process of calling a vote, less than halfway through the government’s term.

Under legislation introduced by her predecessor, David Cameron, the five-year terms of British governments can only be cut short with the approval of parliament.

May came to power last July in the wake of the British vote to leave the EU, which led to Cameron’s resignation.