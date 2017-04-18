West County Center hosts 2017 summer job fair

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Retailers at the West County Shopping Center are hiring. Shops and restaurants such as Nordstrom, Francesca’s, North Face, Victoria’s Secret and Chipotle are seeking full and part time, seasonal, permanent, management and hourly associates. Thursday, April 20, the West County Center will be hosting a free job fair featuring more than 30 interested retailers.

And, part of a great interview is looking great as well. Sean Phillips with the West County Center joins us for more tips on what to wear for interviews.

West County Center Summer Job Fair

Thursday, April 20; 3pm to 7pm

On-the-spot interviews with participating retailers

What to wear: business casual