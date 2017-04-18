× Wounded woman found on railroad tracks in

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) _ Police are investigating after a wounded woman was found on railroad tracks in suburban Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that a caller reported finding the woman early Tuesday on the tracks in Independence. Responding officers determined that the woman had been shot. She was rushed to a hospital. The extent of her injuries weren’t immediately known.

No suspect information was available.

