Wounded woman found on railroad tracks in

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) _ Police are investigating after a wounded woman was found on railroad tracks in suburban Kansas City.
The Kansas City Star reports that a caller reported finding the woman early Tuesday on the tracks in Independence. Responding officers determined that the woman had been shot. She was rushed to a hospital. The extent of her injuries weren’t immediately known.
No suspect information was available.
