10 names topping list for April the giraffe’s calf

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe’s baby boy still needs a name.

Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York turned the naming process into a fundraising effort.

Votes are $1. Proceeds go to the park, giraffe conservation efforts and a fund named for the park owners’ daughter that helps local families with medical expenses.

The now-famous giraffe gave birth to her fourth calf on Friday as people around the world were glued to their computers watching the live feed. The giraffe cam will come down this week, the park said.

In no particular order, here are the names topping the voting contest:

– Unity

– Patches

– Apollo

– Patch

– Peter

– Harpur

– Geoffrey

– Noah

– Ollie

– Allysa’s choice (April’s keeper)

