× 2 found passed out in running car with kids, drugs inside

ST. JOHN, Mo. (AP) _ Charges have been filed against two people after they were found passed out in a running car with two babies strapped in car seats in the back.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2pD40Zl ) reports that the car was in a left turn lane in June when 29-year-old Terrell Cunningham was found in the driver’s seat and 26-year-old Aleah Poe in the passenger seat. They were charged last week with misdemeanor child endangerment. It wasn’t known if they’re the children’s parents.

Court documents say the car had a strong marijuana smell and that a bag of pills and cigarettes later determined to have marijuana o oxycodone in them were found in Poe’s lap and in her pocket. Poe also faces drug charges.

No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.