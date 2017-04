× Arch tram rides resume Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Rides to the top of the Gateway Arch restarted Wednesday morning after being closed for several months.

Bi-State Development, which runs the Arch tram, stopped the rides in November 2016 for the installation of new tram motors. The work was done in conjunction with the Arch ground renovations.

The tram rides will only run in the south leg of the Arch. Rides on the north leg are expected to resume in mid-May.