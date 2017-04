Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Disney-Pixar's Cars 3 will be in theaters this June.

Today, some of the film's car-characters are on display at Ballpark Village for the movie's Nation Wide Tour, Road to the Races. Bring the whole family out for fun, food and activities, plus a sneak peak of the new movie!

Come out and enjoy the festivities from 12-5 p.m.