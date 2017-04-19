Car goes off overpass near WB I-70, Fifth Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI)-Police are investigating after a car went off of a bridge Wednesday morning in St. Charles. It happened near eastbound Interstate 70 and Fifth Street.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner Jason Maxwell is on the scene.

Authorities say the car was traveling westbound on I-70 and lost control. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Southbound Fifth Street is closed as crews work to clear the area.

SB 5th Street is closed while crews work a crash with a car possibly that went off the overpass @fox2now #FOX2NM 70 EB has crews working too — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) April 19, 2017